Outgoing Chicago Public Schools CEO tapped to lead Massachusetts education agency

Outgoing Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez was recommended to be the next head of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to recommend Martinez as the agency's next leader on Tuesday.

What we know:

The final decision will be up to Massachusetts Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler, who voted in support of the recommendation, according to a news release.

Martinez was fired by the Chicago Board of Education last December amid a clash with allies of Mayor Brandon Johnson over whether or not to take out a loan to finance a new contract with CPS teachers. He was expected to remain on the job as the head of CPS through the rest of the school year.

What they're saying:

Massachusetts board members praised Martinez and what he'll bring to the commonwealth.

"Mr. Martinez is a proven, nationally recognized education leader who has a successful track record of closing student achievement gaps, creating innovative educational pathways and paying particular attention to children with special needs and English language learners," said Board Chair Katherine Craven, in a statement. "Mr. Martinez will add valuable insight and perspective to the immediate tasks of formulating shared expectations around high school graduation requirements."