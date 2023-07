A man was injured in a shooting early Sunday in River North on the Near North Side.

The man, 29, was riding a bicycle in the 600 block of West Scott Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain shortly after midnight, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the thigh and the arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one was in custody.