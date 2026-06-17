Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in e-bike crash in Chicago suburb identified

By Brittany Toolis
FOX 32 Chicago
Franklin Park
Published June 17, 2026 7:41 AM CDT
Published June 17, 2026 7:41 AM CDT
Man killed riding E-bike in Chicago suburb identified
Man killed riding E-bike in Chicago suburb identified

Man killed riding E-bike in Chicago suburb identified

A man riding an electric bike in Franklin Park died after a collision with a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The Brief

    • Luis Toaquiza, 19, died after an e-bike crash involving a vehicle Tuesday in Franklin Park.
    • The crash happened near Belmont Avenue and George Street, east of Mannheim Road.
    • The fatal collision comes as Illinois lawmakers await action on a bill aimed at regulating e-bikes and similar vehicles.

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. - A 19-year-old man who died after an e-bike crash in Chicago's northwest suburbs Tuesday morning has been identified.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and George Street in Franklin Park, just east of Mannheim Road.

Officials said Luis Toaquiza was riding an e-bike when it collided with a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old man. Paramedics took Toaquiza to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died about a half hour later.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with Franklin Park police during the investigation.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the crash occurred. No citations or charges have been announced.

Franklin Park police continue investigating.

The backstory:

The fatal crash comes amid growing concerns about safety involving e-bikes, scooters and other micromobility vehicles across Illinois.

State lawmakers recently approved legislation intended to create a statewide framework governing the use of certain e-bikes and similar vehicles. The bill passed in April and is awaiting Gov. JB Pritzker's signature.

If signed into law, which would take effect Jan. 1, 2027, the measure would:

  • Cap vehicle speeds at 28 mph.
  • Require riders to be at least 16 years old.
  • Require owners to have a driver's license.
  • Require registration and insurance.

Current owners would be exempt from obtaining a title for their vehicle but would still need to register it under the proposed law.

Supporters say the legislation would establish consistent statewide rules, replacing a patchwork of local ordinances that vary from one community to another.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Franklin Park Police Department, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, and Illinois lawmakers.

Franklin ParkNews