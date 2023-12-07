Man killed in West Loop shooting

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the West Loop neighborhood.

The man, who was in his 40s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest around 12:50 a.m. in the 500 block of West Lake Street, according to police.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said the shooting took place in the 100 block of North Clinton Street but the victim was found on Lake Street.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.