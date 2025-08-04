Man, 41, killed in shooting on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief A 41-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed Monday around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 56th Street on Chicago’s South Side. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center; no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.



A 41-year-old man was fatally shot Monday evening on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 56th Street.

Police said the man was standing near a sidewalk when he was shot in the chest.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

What's next:

Further details on the shooting haven't been released.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.