Man killed, woman wounded in shooting in Galewood

A 25-year-old man was killed, and a 21-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Galewood on the Northwest Side.

They were in a vehicle about 7:45 p.m. in the 6200 block of West Wabansia Avenue, Chicago police said. Someone inside another vehicle fired shots, striking both of them multiple times.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

The woman was taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.