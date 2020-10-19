Man missing from Oak Park

article

A 69-year-old man was reported missing Sunday from west suburban Oak Park.

Gregory Minnis was last seen leaving his home about 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Woodbine Avenue in Oak Park, according to a missing person alert from Oak Park police.

He is a 5-foot-8, 128-pound man with white hair and blue eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, black gloves, a tan sweatshirt, navy blue pants and black shoes.

Police said he “has a condition that places him in danger.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Park police at 708-386-3800 or call 911.