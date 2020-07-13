Man robs Glen Ellyn bank: FBI

article

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Glen Ellyn bank over the weekend in the west suburbs.

The robbery happened about 11 a.m. July 11 at the Glen Ellyn Bank and Trust, 357 Roosevelt Rd., according to the FBI.

The suspect is about 50 years old, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8.

He rode a bicycle to the bank and wore a panama hat, reflective vest, Converse shoes and a bandana, the FBI said.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the FBI at 312-421-6700.