Man shot and killed while loading groceries in West Englewood

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot while loading groceries into his vehicle in West Englewood Friday night.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue around 9:35 p.m. and found a victim with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a grocery store.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced.

Witnesses told officers that an unidentified male offender approached the victim as he was loading his groceries and began shooting before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is still at large. Area One Detectives are investigating.