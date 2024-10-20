Man shot to death on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood Saturday night.
Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around 8:41 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Ellis Avenue.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A witness told police that the victim was shot by two men who fled the scene in a white vehicle.
No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.