Tiffany Henyard claims voter suppression after losing Democratic backing in township race

Just days after losing the backing of Thornton Township Democrats, embattled supervisor Tiffany Henyard criticized the process that led to her replacement and vowed to continue fighting to keep her job.

"Put some respect on my name because I am loved throughout Thornton Township. That's why I keep going. That's why I have never ever gave up," Henyard said during a rally Saturday, surrounded by about 25 supporters.

Henyard held the rally in an effort to salvage her elected position, which pays at least $220,000 annually.

"This is our call for justice for voters' rights. Just so you all understand, we are fighting for voters' rights, which was [taken] from us on Dec. 3," said Henyard.

On Tuesday, Thornton Township Democratic Committeeman and State Sen. Napoleon Harris convened the township's first-ever caucus at the Homewood Auditorium to select the Democratic candidate for township supervisor — a position Henyard has held for three years.

Typically, the Democratic candidate is chosen through a primary election.

During the caucus, Henyard shouted objections to the process as a voice vote of township residents nominated Harris as the Democratic candidate. The decision means Henyard would only be able to run for re-election as a write-in candidate.

Henyard alleged that her supporters were unfairly excluded from the caucus.

"Hundreds of eligible voters, including seniors, local mayors, local aldermen, local state senators and state representatives were locked out of the venue and forced to stand in freezing temperatures unable to access the voting process in a timely and fair manner," said Henyard.

Henyard’s tenure as township supervisor and Dolton mayor has been marked by controversies, including accusations of massive overspending, the use of taxpayer dollars to erect billboards featuring her image and an illegal donation to a charity in her name.

Despite the scandals, Henyard’s supporters — many of whom work for the township or are part of her political organization — argued that voters should decide who gets slated for the role.

Henyard has not yet revealed whether she plans to run as a write-in candidate or challenge the caucus results in court.