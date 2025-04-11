Chicago weather: Weekend warm-up brings 60s

The Brief After a dramatic north-south temperature split Thursday, Friday will bring more uniform highs around 50°, except near the lake where it stays in the 40s. Temperatures rise over the weekend with highs near 60° Saturday and mid 60s Sunday, despite increasing clouds and a slim chance for light rain. A cold front arrives Monday, bringing brief showers and cooling temperatures through the rest of the week.



Yesterday featured a nearly 20° spread in high temperatures from the cloud-covered northern 2/3 of Chicagoland to the sunny south portions of Chicagoland.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today, temperatures will feature a more uniform distribution with most locations able to get to 50°. The exception will be near the lake, where an onshore wind will hold the temperatures in the 40s. Skies will range from variably cloudy in the morning to mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the 30s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will start with clear skies and a rapid warm-up. Highs should be very close to 60° except close to the lake. During the afternoon I expect an increase in cloud cover, which will continue at night.

Sunday will not be as sunny, but it will be a few degrees warmer with mid 60s likely. There is a very small chance of a light rain shower on Sunday, but nobody is getting much rain and most of us will get zero rain.

On Monday there will be a cold front moving through the area which will knock temperatures down during the afternoon, but not until we get highs in the low to mid 60s again. With the front there could be a spotty shower, but once again rainfall amounts will be light. It will be cooler the rest of the week with highs generally in the low 50s.