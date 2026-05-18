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Man shot in face while driving in Chicago, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  May 18, 2026 11:26am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 26-year-old man was shot in the face while driving Sunday night in Wrightwood.
    • The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue.
    • The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face while driving late Sunday night on the city's Southwest Side, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

Police said a 26-year-old man was driving southbound in a gray SUV when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He suffered a wound to the face and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and whether the victim was targeted.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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