Man shot in face while driving in Chicago, police say
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face while driving late Sunday night on the city's Southwest Side, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue in the Wrightwood neighborhood.
Police said a 26-year-old man was driving southbound in a gray SUV when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He suffered a wound to the face and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and whether the victim was targeted.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.