Man shot in face while driving in Chicago, police say

The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot in the face while driving Sunday night in Wrightwood. The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.



A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face while driving late Sunday night on the city's Southwest Side, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

Police said a 26-year-old man was driving southbound in a gray SUV when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He suffered a wound to the face and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and whether the victim was targeted.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.