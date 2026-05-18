Body found in Des Plaines identified as missing Glenview man: police

The Brief Albert Lieberman, 88, of Glenview, was reported missing April 24 after walking away from his home the night before, prompting a Silver Alert and extensive search efforts. Surveillance video showed Lieberman’s last known location near Golf Mill Shopping Center in Niles early April 24. Authorities confirmed May 14 that a man found dead May 4 in Des Plaines was Lieberman; the investigation remains ongoing.



Authorities have identified a man found dead in Des Plaines earlier this month as an 88-year-old Glenview resident who had been reported missing.

What we know:

Albert Lieberman was reported missing at 12:40 a.m., April 24 from his home in the 1500 block of Greenwood Road, according to Glenview police.

Police said Lieberman had a cognitive impairment, prompting the Illinois State Police to issue a Silver Alert.

Investigators later determined Lieberman walked away from his home around 9:46 p.m. on April 23.

Officers and detectives used surveillance video, canine search teams and daily search efforts in an attempt to locate Lieberman.

Pictured is Albert Lieberman, 88, of Glenview. (Glenview PD )

Video surveillance showed Lieberman’s last known location near Golf Mill Shopping Center in Niles at about 12:22 a.m., April 24, police said.

Around 12:20 p.m. May 4, Glenview police were notified by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office that a deceased man matching Lieberman’s description had been found in the 9400 block of Harrison Street in Des Plaines.

The man was taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, where authorities confirmed his identity May 14.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about why Lieberman was in Des Plaines or the circumstances surrounding his death.

What's next:

Cook County sheriff’s police investigators continue to investigate.