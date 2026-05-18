DraftKings ending in-person sports betting at Wrigleyville sportsbook

The Brief DraftKings will discontinue in-person sports betting at its Wrigleyville sportsbook near Wrigley Field. The company said Illinois’ tax structure made continued investment in a standalone retail sportsbook difficult. The venue itself will remain open, but wagers will only be available through DraftKings’ mobile app.



DraftKings is ending in-person sports betting operations at its Wrigleyville sportsbook two years after the venue opened near Wrigley Field.

In a statement, a DraftKings spokesperson said the company decided to discontinue onsite sportsbook operations following a review of its retail presence in Illinois.

"The venue itself will remain open, but in-person sports betting will no longer be offered at the location," the spokesperson said.

The company also pointed to Illinois’ tax structure as a factor in the decision.

"The cost of operating in Illinois, including its high tax structure, makes it more difficult to justify continued investment in a standalone retail sportsbook," the spokesperson said.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 07: A general view of DraftKings Sportsbook outside Wrigley Field prior to the game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants on May 07, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DraftKings said it will continue to serve customers through its mobile sportsbook platform.

The last day to place in-person bets will be May 31. The facility also includes a bar and restaurant, which will remain open.

The backstory:

The DraftKings Sportsbook, located at 1012 W. Addison St. in Wrigleyville, officially launched in June 2023 and began accepting in-person bets in March 2024.

The venue features a 2,000-square-foot video screen and a large audiovisual setup designed to create a game-day atmosphere for visitors.

Former Chicago Bears player Kyle Long placed the sportsbook’s first ceremonial wager, betting on the Cubs to win the World Series.