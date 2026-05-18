Pritzker blasts Johnson’s last-minute push to keep Bears in Chicago

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker criticized Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson for making a late push to keep the Bears in Chicago, saying the mayor failed to work with the governor’s office or state lawmakers earlier in the legislative process. Johnson recently traveled to Springfield to oppose the "megaprojects" bill, which would help the Bears build a new domed stadium in Arlington Heights, arguing Soldier Field remains the best location for the team. Illinois lawmakers are still negotiating the stadium incentives package, while the Bears weigh Arlington Heights against Hammond, Indiana, as the future home of the franchise.



Gov. JB Pritzker accused Mayor Brandon Johnson of showing up "late in the game" Monday after Johnson’s renewed effort to stop the Bears from leaving Chicago for Arlington Heights.

Speaking during an event Monday morning, Pritzker said Johnson has had ample time to work with the governor’s office and state lawmakers on a stadium proposal but has failed to do so and still appears to lack a concrete plan.

What we know:

"This is kind of typical," Pritzker said. "The mayor has shown up every spring, at the end of session, to pronounce what he would like to see happen."

Pritzker said the state budget process begins in November and that he presents his budget proposal to lawmakers in February, giving Johnson months to discuss the issue with state leaders.

"So that seems like a good time period to come talk to the governor’s office," Pritzker said. "Then there’s February to May — there’s all that time to come talk to the legislature, which has my budget in hand, or the governor’s office."

Pritzker’s comments came after Johnson traveled to Springfield last week and criticized lawmakers’ efforts to advance the so-called "megaprojects" bill, legislation that would help the Bears build a new domed stadium in Arlington Heights.

"I’m building things in this city. I want to build more things in this city. Why is that important? Because it creates opportunities for Chicagoans," Johnson previously said. "Why would I advocate for something that wouldn’t benefit the people of Chicago? I don’t know why any Chicago legislator would vote for anything that doesn’t benefit the people that they represent."

Johnson has continued to argue Soldier Field remains the best home for the Bears, who have played there since the early 1970s.

The mayor also said forcing Chicago-based Bears fans and employees to commute to Arlington Heights for games is not something "anyone who represents Chicago should want."

Pritzker said Monday that Johnson’s administration has offered little engagement on the stadium issue.

"We've seen almost nothing out of the mayoral administration here on that subject, or really any other. So to show up in May and have a bunch of demands seems like late in the game and it's unfortunate that's happened most years," Pritzker said.

Johnson responds:

The mayor's office issued this statement in response to Pritzker's comments on Monday, shared below:

"For the past two years, the City has continued to advocate for a publicly owned stadium and has not supported the advancement of a privately owned stadium. The City’s proposal remains the only plan centered on public ownership alongside a funding mechanism that does not burden property taxpayers while keeping the Bears in Chicago.



"We look forward to continuing to work with the legislature, the State, and all stakeholders to advance a solution that centers the needs of working Illinoisans while preserving the Bears’ future in Chicago," the statement said.

What's next:

Illinois lawmakers, including several from Chicago, are continuing negotiations on the "megaprojects" bill, which would give the Bears a multiyear property tax break for the former Arlington Park property the team purchased several years ago.

The Bears have said the project could generate billions of dollars in economic development and create thousands of jobs.

Team leadership has also said it needs "property tax certainty" before construction can begin.

The measure has already passed the Illinois House, but state senators are expected to make changes before a final vote. Lawmakers have until the end of May to reach a decision.

"Now the Senate has some work to do. I think they're going to make changes to the bill, no doubt. But I would expect that we'll see something before May 31st and that both houses, the Senate and the House, would vote on that," Pritzker said.

Indiana lawmakers have already approved their own incentive package to support a potential Bears stadium in Hammond, Indiana.

Bears leadership has said the team expects to decide between Arlington Heights and Hammond sometime this spring or summer.