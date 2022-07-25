Man shot in head after vehicle pulls up, occupant inside opens fire in Humboldt Park: police

A man was shot in the head Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Around 1:20 p.m., police say the 31-year-old victim was in the street in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the head by the gunfire, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.