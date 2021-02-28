Man shot in the head and killed in Austin

A person was killed in a shooting Sunday in Austin on the West Side, police said.

About 11:10 a.m., a male was in the 1400 block of North Mayfield Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on his death.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

