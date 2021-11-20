Man shot in the head during possible robbery in River North: police

A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in River North Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of East Illinois.

At about 3:20 a.m., witnesses told police they believed the victim was being robbed and saw a physical struggle between the offender and the victim.

The victim was shot twice in the head and three times in the arm, police said.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.