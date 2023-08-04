Man shot in vehicle outside Chicago OEMC

A man was found shot inside a vehicle Friday morning near the Chicago Office Emergency Management & Communications on the city's Near West Side.

Officers found the 49-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest around 2:46 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Madison Street. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

The victim told police he was shot at by someone who was on foot. He tried to drive away but lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.