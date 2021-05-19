Man shot overnight on Lake Shore Drive

A man was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday on Lake Shore Drive near the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was stopped at a red light about 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive when a white Buick SUV pulled up next to him and people from inside began yelling gang slogans, Chicago police said.

The occupants of the Buick began firing shots as the man drove away, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He suffered graze wounds to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was fair, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.