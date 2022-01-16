Man shot, robbed in West Town Sunday

A 35-year-old man was shot and robbed in West Town early Sunday.

The man was walking to his car around 12:30 a.m., when a white sedan stopped near him in the 700 block of N. Wood Drive, police said.

An unidentified man got out of the front passenger seat with a handgun, demanding the victim's backpack.

The offender then shot the man before fleeing the scene with the bag, police said.

The man sustain one gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

On one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.