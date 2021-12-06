Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed during argument on CTA Blue Line train in Irving Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - A suspect is in custody after stabbing a man during an argument on a CTA Blue Line train Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the 4100 block of West Irving Park Road.

At about 2:30 a.m., a 50-year-old man was riding the CTA Blue Line train when he and a male offender became engaged in a verbal altercation, police said.

The offender, roughly 30-years-old, produced a sharp object and attempted to stab the victim, police said.

The victim reached for the object to try and disarm the offender, but sustained a laceration to the hand.

The offender was apprehended by police.

The victim was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Charges are currently pending.