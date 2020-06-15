Man tries to lure boy to car in North Center

Police are warning residents about a man who tried to lure a 13-year-old boy to a car Sunday in North Center on the North Side.

The boy was jogging at 1:24 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Leavitt Street when a man next to a car motioned him over and asked him for help with car, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The boy ran away.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 man about 40 years old, police said. He had dark hair and wore a dark blue baseball cap, dark sweatpants and black shoes.

The car was a sedan with a white top and black bottom and a white rear spoiler, police said. It had rust around the wheel wells and a possible dent on the left back corner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.