Man who fatally shot CPD Commander Paul Bauer gets life in prison

The man who shot and killed Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer in February of 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.

Bauer was killed while off-duty at the Thompson Center on February 13, 2018.

Shomari Legghette shot at the veteran officer seven times and hit him six times, Assistant State’s Attorney Guy Lisuzzo said. Bauer was struck in head, neck, torso, back and wrist.

