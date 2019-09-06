Man with dementia missing from West Humboldt Park

article

A man with dementia has been reported missing from the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Marvin Smith, 67, was last seen 7 a.m. Thursday leaving his home in the 4300 block of West Cortez Street, Chicago police said.

Smith is 5-feet-11 and may not be able to find his way home, police said. He frequently visits Augusta Park in the 4400 block of West Augusta.

He was last seen wearing a blue and orange Bears hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and back Nike shoes, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.