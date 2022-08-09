Man wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

A man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The 41-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the first block of East 124th Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.

He was shot once in the buttocks and was taken to Advocated Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.