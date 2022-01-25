Mars Wrigley to close plant on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Candy and gum company Mars Wrigley, which has its global headquarters in Chicago, plans to move out of its West Side facility over the next two years.
A spokesperson says the company "remains committed to the city of Chicago….and intends to partner with the surrounding community on a future vision for the site."
The site is in the Galewood neighborhood on the Far West Side of the city.
