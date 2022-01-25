Expand / Collapse search

Mars Wrigley to close plant on Chicago's West Side

Candy and gum company Mars Wrigley, which has its global headquarters here in Chicago, plans to move out of its West Side facility over the next two years.

A spokesperson says the company "remains committed to the city of Chicago….and intends to partner with the surrounding community on a future vision for the site."

The site is in the Galewood neighborhood on the Far West Side of the city. 