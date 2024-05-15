Chicago weather: Big weekend warmup coming

The farther west you are, the sooner and more sun you’ll see today.

Eventually, all of the Chicago area will become mostly sunny with highs ranging from low 60s near the lake to mid 70s well west of the metro. There could be a few light showers in northwest Indiana.

Tonight will be mainly clear and pleasant with lows in the lower 50s.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible late in the day and at night.

Friday will be in the 70s again with a chance for a few showers and a thunderstorm. The weekend will be warm with plenty of sun. The highs on both days will be around 80 degrees but cooler by the lake.

Showers and storms are possible late Sunday night and Monday.