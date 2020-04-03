Expand / Collapse search

Medical examiner confirms 37 more coronavirus deaths in Cook County

Published 
Updated just in
Coronavirus
Sun-Times Media Wire
Hospital staff look out the window of a COVID-19 screening tent, in Chicago, United States, on March 26, 2020. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CHICAGO - The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed 37 more deaths related to the coronavirus Saturday, including a 32-year-old man.

Those cases bring the number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Cook County to 184 — about 75% of the total deaths in Illinois.

The 32-year-old Chicago man died of diabetes, the medical examiner’s office said, with a COVID-19 infection, cardiovascular disease and obesity contributing to his death. A 98-year-old Oak Lawn woman with several underlying health conditions was the oldest person confirmed to have died from coronavirus-related causes.

Earlier Saturday, Illinois health officials confirmed 1,453 new cases of COVID-19, sending the statewide tally over 10,000. They also announced 33 more deaths related to the virus, raising the death toll to 243.