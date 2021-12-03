Melrose Park man charged after detectives find hidden compartments in car filled with drugs, cash

article

A Melrose Park man faces several charges after detectives found hidden compartments in his car filled with drugs.

Just weeks after a task force agreement was formalized between DuPage and Kane County Sheriff's, a Kane County Sheriff's detective conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 88 at Route 59 for several traffic violations, authorities said.

The detective observed criminal activity, and gained probable cause to search the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, two aftermarket hidden compartments were found, authorities said.

Upon further investigation, authorities determined that the driver's seat and passenger's seat raised electronically, accessing a void underneath.

Two hidden compartments were discovered under the seats that spanned the entire floorboard of the vehicle, authorities said.

Detectives located 6.27 LBS of cocaine, 170.51 grams of crack cocaine, 37.23 grams of Fentanyl, 1.49 LBS of cannabis, and $5,000 in cash inside the compartments.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said that 37 grams of Fentanyl is a very large and extremely dangerous amount.

The driver of the car, Jose Valdez, 44, was subsequently arrested and charged with delivery of cocaine, delivery of Fentanyl, delivery of cannabis, installing a false compartment to transport controlled substances and possession of cannabis by a driver.