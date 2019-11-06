Mexican cartel massacre: Suspect arrested in border town not involved in slaying of Americans, officials say
GALEANA, Mexico - Mexican officials say a suspect who was arrested in the border city of Agua Prieta with assault rifles was not involved in the killing of three American women and six children.
Alfonso Durazo, a public security official, said Wednesday that preliminary information indicates that the suspect who was detained Tuesday is not linked to the attack.
Criminal investigators in northern Mexico earlier said the suspect was under investigation for a possible connection to the killings.