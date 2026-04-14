Chicago men charged in deadly drive-by shooting of Alsip man

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The Brief Two Chicago men have been charged with first-degree murder in the Oak Forest shooting death of Latrell Williams. Williams was shot while stopped at an intersection when another vehicle pulled alongside and opened fire. The suspects fled the scene, and both are due in court for a pretrial release hearing.



Two Chicago men have been charged with murder in connection with a drive-by shooting over the weekend in southwest suburban Oak Forest.

Edward Bass, 32, and Khalil Powell, 30, are accused in the Saturday killing of Latrell Williams, a 30-year-old from Alsip.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 4:47 p.m. at 167th Street and Cicero Avenue, according to Oak Forest Police.

Police said officers responded around 4:47 p.m. to reports of gunfire near 167th Street and Cicero Avenue and found Williams with multiple gunshot wounds to the left side of his body. An off-duty medical professional rendered aid before Williams was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators determined Williams had been stopped in a median lane at the intersection when another vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside fired multiple rounds into his car. The suspects then fled eastbound on 167th Street toward Interstate 57.

Authorities said Bass and Powell were later identified as the suspects. The case involved a multi-agency investigation, including the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Illinois State Police and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

What's next:

Both men were charged with first-degree murder and are scheduled to attend a pretrial release hearing on Tuesday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.