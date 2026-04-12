Drive-by shooting in suburban Oak Forest leaves one dead: police

The Brief A 30-year-old man, Latrell Williams, was fatally shot while stopped at an intersection in Oak Forest on Saturday afternoon. An unidentified suspect pulled alongside his vehicle and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. Williams was taken to the hospital but later died, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.



One person has died after a shooting in suburban Oak Forest on Saturday, according to police.

Around 4:47 p.m., police received a report of shots fired at 167th Street and Cicero Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the left side of his body. Police say an off-duty medical professional was performing aid when they arrived.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died. The victim was identified as Latrell Williams, 30, of Alsip.

An investigation revealed that Williams had stopped in the median lane at the intersection when an unidentified suspect or suspects pulled next to his vehicle and fired multiple rounds into his vehicle. The suspect's car then fled the scene eastbound on 167th Street toward I-57.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Oak Forest Police Department at 708-687-1376.