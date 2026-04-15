Chicago man arrested 3 months after person robbed at gunpoint on South Side

The Brief A 38-year-old Chicago man is charged with armed robbery with a firearm. Police say the incident happened Jan. 11 on the city's South Side. The suspect was arrested April 13.



A Chicago man is facing a felony charge after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint earlier this year.

The backstory:

Police said 38-year-old Chevron Jackson was arrested Monday in the 200 block of West 47th Street in the city's Fuller Park neighborhood.

He was identified as the suspect who took property at gunpoint from a 33-year-old man on Jan. 11 in the 700 block of West 93rd Street in the Brainerd neighborhood.

Chevron Jackson

Jackson has been charged with one felony count of robbery while armed with a firearm.

What's next:

He is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday. No further information was immediately available.