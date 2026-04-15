Chicago man arrested 3 months after person robbed at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing a felony charge after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint earlier this year.
The backstory:
Police said 38-year-old Chevron Jackson was arrested Monday in the 200 block of West 47th Street in the city's Fuller Park neighborhood.
He was identified as the suspect who took property at gunpoint from a 33-year-old man on Jan. 11 in the 700 block of West 93rd Street in the Brainerd neighborhood.
Chevron Jackson
Jackson has been charged with one felony count of robbery while armed with a firearm.
What's next:
He is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday. No further information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.