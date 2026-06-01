Chicago weather: Near-drought conditions persist as warmer weather returns this week

The Brief June begins with scattered morning showers and mostly cloudy skies before highs reach the mid-70s. Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures climbing from the mid-70s to upper 70s. Much warmer weather arrives later this week, with highs in the 80s and the first meaningful rain chances in weeks by the weekend.



Welcome to the three-month period known as meteorological summer!

Closing the book on May, Chicago finished with only 1.17 inches of rainfall making it the 10th driest on record. This is coming on the heels of the seventh-wettest April on record. This remarkable turnaround has placed most of Chicagoland in near-drought conditions.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

This morning there is at least a little bit of rain falling. The showers will likely continue into after sunrise on at least a widely-scattered basis. Later today, it will be mostly cloudy with the warmest part of the day happening very late in the afternoon when highs should make it into the mid 70s away from the lake. Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be perfectly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 70s, but once again cooler near the lake. On Wednesday it will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

It gets much warmer at the end of the week when high temperatures will make it into the upper 80s on Thursday and mid 80s Friday through the weekend. There is finally a glimmer of hope for more organized shower and even thunderstorm activity during that period.

We’ll fine tune the timing as we get closer to the weekend, but it certainly looks like warm and humid conditions will lead to higher chances for meaningful rainfall.