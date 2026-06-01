Man shot in leg after argument escalates on Chicago's Southwest Side

The Brief A 39-year-old man was shot in the leg after an argument turned physical Sunday night in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Police said the suspect got out of a white sedan, fired a shot and then fled the scene. The victim was hospitalized in good condition, and detectives are investigating.



A 39-year-old man was shot in the leg following a confrontation Sunday night in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:43 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Redfield Drive on the city's Southwest Side.

According to Chicago police, the victim was standing outside when a white sedan pulled up alongside him. A man got out of the vehicle and approached the victim, leading to an argument that quickly turned physical.

During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired a shot, striking the victim in the left leg, police said.

The gunman then fled the scene in the white sedan, heading north on Sacramento Avenue.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.