Chicago Bears stadium plan stalls as Illinois lawmakers adjourn

The Brief Illinois lawmakers ended their session without passing a stadium bill designed to help keep the Chicago Bears in the state. A last-minute proposal cleared the Senate but never received a vote in the House. The Bears say they are still evaluating stadium sites in Arlington Heights and Hammond, Indiana, and plan to make a decision soon.



Illinois lawmakers adjourned their spring legislative session early Monday without approving a last-minute stadium financing proposal aimed at keeping the Chicago Bears in the state, leaving the franchise free to continue weighing potential stadium sites in both Illinois and Indiana.

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The backstory:

The General Assembly wrapped up its work around 4:40 a.m. without the House taking up a newly introduced plan that would have allowed communities such as Arlington Heights to create local stadium authorities. Supporters said the measure would have provided property tax relief sought by the Bears as part of a proposed stadium development.

The proposal had cleared the Illinois Senate late Sunday night, but time ran out before it could receive a vote in the House.

What they're saying:

Shortly before 5 a.m., the Bears released a statement saying the organization remains actively engaged in evaluating potential stadium locations in both Arlington Heights and Hammond.

"We will finalize our evaluation of both Arlington Heights and Hammond, and remain on the late spring/early summer timeline that we have previously communicated. We will provide an update when we have a decision to share," the statement read.

The team also reiterated that it is operating on a timeline that calls for a decision during late spring or early summer, signaling that a final choice could come sooner rather than later.

The legislative setback comes as Indiana continues its effort to attract the Bears across state lines. Indiana officials have previously approved legislation that supporters say could provide up to $1 billion in incentives for a major development project in Hammond near the Illinois border.

The failure to advance the Illinois proposal leaves uncertainty about whether state lawmakers will revisit the issue before returning to Springfield later this year. The General Assembly is not scheduled to return for its regular fall session for several months.

What's next:

With lawmakers now out of session, attention shifts back to the Bears and their ownership group as they determine where the franchise's long-term home will be located.

For now, both Arlington Heights and Hammond remain under consideration, but the window for a decision appears to be narrowing as the team continues evaluating its options.