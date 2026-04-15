Suburban Chicago man sentenced in attempted carjacking of off-duty Cook County deputy

The Brief A Midlothian man was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison. Prosecutors say he tried to carjack an off-duty Cook County deputy at gunpoint. The officer's wife and children were present during the 2023 incident.



A suburban Chicago man will spend nearly six years in prison after prosecutors say he tried to carjack an off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s deputy while the officer's family was in the car.

What we know:

Javon Stingley, 28, of southwest suburban Midlothian, was sentenced last week to five years and 10 months in federal prison for the attempted carjacking.

According to prosecutors, the incident happened Feb. 19, 2023, at a gas station in south suburban Dolton. An off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s deputy was standing outside his Dodge Challenger when Stingley and two others approached with loaded handguns and demanded the car.

One of the men threatened the deputy, saying words to the effect of, "I'll shoot you, don't move," and removed the officer's service weapon from his waistband, prosecutors said.

The deputy’s wife and children were inside the Challenger but got out before the suspects started to get in. The three men ultimately left without taking the vehicle, driving away in their own car.

Stingley was arrested in October 2024 and later pleaded guilty to an attempted carjacking charge. He was sentenced on April 9.

What's next:

The two other men charged in the case are at different stages in court.

Michael Banks, 23, of Chicago, has admitted his role as part of a broader plea agreement tied to other carjackings and firearm offenses. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24.

Joseph Smith, 34, of Hammond, Indiana, has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.