Mice, roaches and failed inspections: South Side residents cry for help as city takes owner to court

The Brief Residents at a South Side apartment building say they are dealing with mice, roaches and water leaks despite repeatedly asking for help. Chicago records show the building at 7000 S. Parnell Ave. has failed five annual inspections, received 35 311 complaints and is the subject of an active court case over 32 violations. The property is also a federally subsidized Section 8 building, but the owner and HUD have not responded to FOX 32's requests for comment.



Mouse droppings in kitchen cabinets. Roaches caught in traps. Water leaking into apartments when it rains.

Residents of a South Side apartment building say they have been living with those conditions while repeatedly asking for help. Now, a FOX 32 investigation has uncovered five failed annual inspections, dozens of 311 complaints and an active court case against the Englewood building's owner.

FOX 32 began investigating conditions at 7000 S. Parnell Ave. after receiving an email alleging residents were dealing with "roaches, mice and a whole lot more."

We went inside to see for ourselves.

One 30-year-old mother of three showed FOX 32 what she said were fresh mouse droppings she discovered that morning.

"This is our new mouse droppings from today… this morning," she said. "So mice are all over this apartment."

The woman, who has lived in the building since 2019, asked FOX 32 not to show her face because she fears speaking publicly could put her housing at risk. She is currently unemployed and said moving is not an easy option.

Inside her apartment, FOX 32 saw what appeared to be mouse droppings, roaches on traps and steel wool stuffed into openings in an effort to keep rodents out.

Water is another concern.

"Every time it rains… this is like my third pot I have put up here," the resident said, showing FOX 32 where she collects leaking water.

Down the hall, another resident in her 60s showed FOX 32 furniture she had elevated because she fears mice. Mouse droppings were also visible inside a kitchen cabinet.

But city records show the complaints from residents are only part of a larger history at the property.

Five failed annual inspections

Breakdown:

Chicago Department of Buildings records reviewed by FOX 32 show five failed annual inspections in roughly a year and a half.

The building failed annual inspections in March 2025 and again in January, May, August and September 2026.

The city says the matter has now gone beyond inspections.

The Department of Buildings told FOX 32 that the Chicago Department of Law has an active Circuit Court case against the owner. There have already been seven court dates, according to DOB.

The department says inspectors have cited 32 violations and described the owner's compliance as "inconsistent and minimal."

According to DOB, the violations include deteriorating structural and exterior conditions, problems with emergency lighting and exit signs, electrical hazards, leaking and deteriorated piping, water damage and water penetration in hallway and corridor ceilings.

The city also cited openings around pipes requiring rat-proof sealing.

DOB told FOX 32 that ownership has failed to provide inspectors access to dwelling units to verify occupancy, detectors and reported conditions.

The department says that between Jan. 1, 2025, and Sept. 30, 2026, it received and responded to 35 311 complaints at the property.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

Federal rental assistance tied to property

Dig deeper:

The property is also connected to federal housing assistance.

HUD FY2025 data identifies Transformation Housing III as a 55-unit Project-Based Section 8 community, with 98% reported occupancy. Under project-based Section 8, federal rental assistance is tied to designated housing at the property.

FOX 32 reached out to HUD to learn more about its involvement with the property, its oversight and the conditions residents described. HUD has not responded to our request.

Cook County property records identify TH III LLC as the taxpayer for 7000 S. Parnell Ave. and list a mailing address at 47 W. Polk St. in Chicago.

FOX 32 also reached out to VLV Development to ask what is being done to address residents' concerns, including reports of mice, roaches and water intrusion.We have not heard back.

For residents, the next court hearing may be nearly two months away, but they say the conditions inside their homes are an everyday problem.

One resident summed up her frustration through tears: "I cry to them saying, ‘Can y'all do something about it?’"

The Department of Buildings has about 280 positions across the entire department, including inspectors working in different specialties.

But in a previous Fox Chicago report, Ald. Bill Conway (34th) said the number of inspectors specifically focused on residential housing is far smaller.

"In the city of Chicago, we have around 20 residential housing inspectors in the Buildings Department," said 34th Ward Alderman Bill Conway. "And their job is to do inspections on the hundreds of thousands of rental units we have across the city."

Alderman Will Hall (6th), where the building is located, told Fox Chicago, "The building is a problem, and people living conditions is unacceptable."

"We are confident that our building commissioner and other departments will find the resolve."