Michael Jackson biopic premieres in Gary, honoring hometown roots

The Brief A biopic about Michael Jackson premiered in Gary, Indiana, celebrating the hometown of the Jackson family. The film stars Jaafar Jackson, who emphasized honoring his uncle’s legacy and discipline. Members of the Jackson 5 attended and praised the movie, highlighting its family appeal and cultural significance.



The film about Michael Jackson, titled "Michael" premiered Monday in Gary, Indiana, home of the famous Jackson family.

The screening was attended by the star who plays Michael Jackson, plus members of the Jackson 5.

The bright lights of Hollywood shine warmly on Gary, Indiana, birthplace of the Jackson 5 and the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Michael’s brothers walked the red carpet with their nephew, now movie star, Jaafar Jackson, who plays the part of "Michael," in the movie about his life and career.

What they're saying:

Jaafar Jackson said he tried to maintain the discipline of his family members who worked hard to become successful.

"Going into this project I always knew it was a big responsibility. It’s Michael Jackson, and I know he’s my uncle but I wanted to go into it as if I had no connection, learning about him from the very, very beginning and understanding the lyrics behind all of the songs, his discipline, his artistry," Jaafar Jackson said.

The uncles approve.

Jackie Jackson said, "A lot of people like to emulate Michael, which they do a lot of. [Jaafar] became Michael."

"I really enjoyed the film. I think it’s a family-oriented film and it's going to bring people back to the theaters," Marlon Jackson said.

Everyone wanted to bring the screening "back to Indiana," to quote a Jackson 5 song.

The Jackson house is a tourist destination. The city of Gary is now basking in the glow of the movie. For the Jacksons, it’s home.

"When I walk in that house, I take one step and I’m out the back door. It’s so small but back then it looked like a mansion to me," Jackie said.

Graham King, the film’s producer, said he wanted to honor the legacy.

"We’re gonna show the younger generation that don’t know Gary and don’t know that Michael was raised in Gary. We’re gonna teach them where he came from and where it started," King said.

Karen Toering heads the Gary International Black Film Festival.

"This is where it all started," Toering said. "Gary is part of that story. We really wanted Gary to take its rightful place in the history of Michael and the Jackson family."