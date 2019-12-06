Miniature horse named Pepper ‘dances’ to ‘Frosty the Snowman’

If you're not in the holiday spirit yet, this adorable horse is sure to get you there!

Pinkley's Red Roof Farms Christmas Trees -- a family-run business in Bondurant, Iowa -- recently posted a video of their miniature horse, named Pepper, appearing to dance to the classic holiday song 'Frosty the Snowman.'

"Pepper 🐴 is a huge fan of Frosty the Snowman ☃️ 🎶 come out today & dance with him! 💃" the farm wrote on Facebook.

According to Patch, the family was getting ready for Small Business Saturday when 10-year-old Pepper began to move to the music playing the background!

"We really think Pepper was scratching," the Steve Pinkley told Patch, "but to the beat of the music."

The family posted the video to their Facebook page on Saturday. Since then, Pepper has become quite the internet sensation.

"Everyone wants their picture taken with Pepper right now," he said. "They haven't seen Pepper dance, but they sure have come out to see Pepper."