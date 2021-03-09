Missing 85-year-old man last seen in Gage Park

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 85-year-old man who was last seen in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Melquiades Samano was last seen March 3 in the area of the 5200 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-1, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue sweater with square patterns, black pants and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.