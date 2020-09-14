Missing girl, 16, last seen in Humboldt Park

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Humboldt Park.

Yamari Cordero was last seen Sept. 13 in the area of the 800 block of North Sacramento Boulevard, Chicago police said. She often visits the 900 block of North Richmond Street.

She is 5-foot-6, 245 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.