Missing man last seen riding Red Line train on South Side

A 23-year-old man reported missing was last seen on a CTA train on the South Side.

Marvin “Trell” Baker was last seen Monday on a Red Line train northbound from the 79th Street station, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with brown eyes and has a tattoo on his chest of a heart with “Mom” written on it, police said. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red pants, brown boots and a gray cap.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.