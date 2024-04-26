Missing man's body recovered in Waukegan Harbor: coroner

The body of a missing man in McHenry County was recovered in Waukegan Harbor early Friday.

Initially, Waukegan police said they were called at 6:15 a.m. to the harbor for a well-being check.

When officers searched the area, they found the man's body in the water.

The Waukegan Fire Department dispatched divers to recover the body, later identified as 56-year-old Donald Berkoski.

After further investigation, authorities found that Berkoski was reported missing in McHenry County on Wednesday.

Officials said it appears he fell over the side of his boat and was unable to get out of the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy conducted by the Lake County Coroner revealed there was no significant trauma and toxicology results are still pending.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.