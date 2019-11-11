Missing woman, 62, may need medical attention: police

article

A 62-year-old woman missing from South Shore may be in need of medical attention, according to police.

Deborah Wilson-Hunter was last seen just before 5 p.m. Nov. 8 in the vicinity of the 6900 block of South Shore Drive, Chicago police said. It isn’t known what she was last seen wearing.

She is 5-foot-5, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.