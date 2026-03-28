Human remains found in Will County identified as missing Joliet man, coroner says
MOKENA, Ill. - The human remains found on Tuesday in south suburban Mokena were identified as those of Terhan F. Gordon, of Joliet.
What we know:
Gordon, 36, was reported missing by his family in July of 2025, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.
His remains were found in a field at Townline Road and Oakwood Drive in south suburban Mokena on Tuesday.
Terhan Gordon
Officials said land surveyors working in the field found what appeared to be a human skull. Will County sheriff’s deputies found other bones scattered throughout the field.
What we don't know:
The coroner’s office did not give a cause or manner of death.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.