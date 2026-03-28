Human remains found in Will County identified as missing Joliet man, coroner says

The Brief The human remains found in suburban Mokena earlier this week have been identified, officials said. The remains were identified as those of Terhan F. Gordon, of Joliet. The 36-year-old was reported missing by his family in July of 2025, officials said.



The human remains found on Tuesday in south suburban Mokena were identified as those of Terhan F. Gordon, of Joliet.

What we know:

Gordon, 36, was reported missing by his family in July of 2025, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

His remains were found in a field at Townline Road and Oakwood Drive in south suburban Mokena on Tuesday.

Terhan Gordon

Officials said land surveyors working in the field found what appeared to be a human skull. Will County sheriff’s deputies found other bones scattered throughout the field.

What we don't know:

The coroner’s office did not give a cause or manner of death.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.