Possible human remains, skull found in Will County
MOKENA, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after possible human remains, including a skull, were discovered Tuesday afternoon in Will County.
What we know:
The Will County Sheriff's Office was called to Oakwood Drive and Townline Road in Mokena for a report of human remains found in a nearby field.
Officials said land surveyors working in the field found what appeared to be a human skull. Deputies completed a search of the property and found additional bones scattered throughout the field.
A comprehensive search of the field started around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
The bones that are recovered will be given to the Will County Coroner's Office for processing and cross-referencing missing person cases.
What you can do:
Anyone with tips is asked to call (815) 727-8575 or submit tips anonymously through Crimestoppers of Will County.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Will County Sheriff's Office.