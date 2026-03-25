Possible human remains, skull found in Will County

The Brief Possible human remains, including a skull, were discovered Tuesday in a Mokena field, prompting a Will County investigation. Deputies found additional bones scattered throughout the area. The remains will be examined by the coroner as investigators try to identify them.



An investigation has been launched after possible human remains, including a skull, were discovered Tuesday afternoon in Will County.

What we know:

The Will County Sheriff's Office was called to Oakwood Drive and Townline Road in Mokena for a report of human remains found in a nearby field.

Officials said land surveyors working in the field found what appeared to be a human skull. Deputies completed a search of the property and found additional bones scattered throughout the field.

A comprehensive search of the field started around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The bones that are recovered will be given to the Will County Coroner's Office for processing and cross-referencing missing person cases.

What you can do:

Anyone with tips is asked to call (815) 727-8575 or submit tips anonymously through Crimestoppers of Will County.