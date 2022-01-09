Monday will be very cold with possible light snow, but later in the week we'll get above freezing

Sunday night, temperatures could drop as low at 6 degrees in the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service.

Light snow — no more than half an inch — is expected to start around 2 a.m. Monday and continue into the morning, meteorologist Mark Ratzer said. Sunny weather is expected the remainder of the day.

Temperatures are expected to continue dropping Monday, which Borchardt said could have "the coldest night of this most recent cold snap." Temperatures could dip to the low single digits in the city and below zero near the Fox Valley region, he said.

The frigid temperatures are then expected to jump to the low-30s on Tuesday before forecasters call for relatively balmy highs of 40 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday. No new snowfall is expected this week after Monday, Borchardt said.

